Mumbai Crime: 16-year-old girl molested by her minor friends on her birthday in Borivli

One of her friends gave her alcohol mixing it in her soft drink due to which she fell unconscious and was found in the afternoon by a social worker in a garden

In a shocking incident, a minor girl around 16-years-old has been molested by her friends (minors) on the pretext of celebrating her birthday party on Thursday. According to the police, sources victim was allegedly invited by one of her tuition friends to celebrate her birthday near a garden in Borivali West. She was found in an unconscious condition, by a local social worker in the evening. She was taken to her house by the social worker who recognised her and later informed her parents.

The victim first made false excuses to her parents justifying that she fell unconscious due to the fall from the train, but when was asked strictly by her parents she revealed the truth about her tuition friend and several others calling her to celebrate her birthday at the garden situated near IC Colony on Thursday afternoon. They then spiked her soft drink with alcohol due to which she fell unconscious.

Till the time she was conscious, she recalled and explained all that happened to her with her friends after which the mother informed the police and filed the complaint. It was alleged that all were minors at the party and one was the victim’s tuition friend, the rest were mutual friends. Two were caught yesterday and have been sent to the Dongri correction home said a police official. “We have registered the case under section 354, 328 and 34 of IPC also the various section of POCSO have caught two accused and send both to the correction home further investigation is on,” he added.

