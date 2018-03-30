Mumbai Crime: Drug addict stabs teenage boy for not having a matchbox

The incident occurred in Goregaon (west) and the police are now trying to nab the attacker who is allegedly a drug addict



Representational image

In a shocking incident a 17-year-old boy was slashed with a blade by an unidentified man for not having a matchbox to light his cigarette. The incident occurred in Goregaon (west) and the police are now trying to nab the attacker who is allegedly a drug addict.

As per the Goregaon police, the teenager was seated in a rickshaw, when the man asked him for a matchbox. The incident occurred at around 1.30am reports Hindustan Times. When the victim said that he did not have a matchbox the man abused him which led to a fight. During the fight the man slashed the teenager on the ribs with a blade.

An official from the Goregaon Police station said, "The accused seems to be a drug addict. Usually, drug addicts carry blades with them. The victim said that the accused looked intoxicated."

"A police patrolling team spotted the victim crying in pain and took him to a nearby hospital. He is out of danger. If not treated in time, the injuries to his ribs could have resulted in death. So we have booked the accused for attempt to murder."

Despite there being no CCTV cameras in the area, the police say they have a good description provided by the teenager. An FIR has been registered under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates