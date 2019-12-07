Mumbai Crime: 17-year-old hangs self from dupatta, commits suicide in hostel

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Three directors have been booked by the Nalasopara police today for abetment on the complaint of 17-year-old deceased's mother. The Nalasopara police today have booked and registered abetment of suicide case against the 3 directors of the “Sharda Shishu Niketan” Ashram situated in the Nalasopara.

According to the police sources, on Thursday, 17-year-old, who was living in a hostel since last seven years allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a dupatta inside the hostel room. Other children were residing in the Ashram realized and they alerted the hostel in charge, but the in charge instead of informing the incident to the police, called the deceased's mother and handed the dead body to her.

The incident was reported to the Tulinj police station by the hospital. They registered an ADR and sent the body for autopsy to the JJ hospital. The deceased's family was residing in Mangoli pada area Vasai east and belonged to a very poor family. Her father had passed away and the responsibility of raising the children came on the mother's shoulder. Since she was not being able to cope, she put her two daughters in the Ashra. Both her daughters were living there and studying in the two different schools, along with 6 other girls who were living in the Ashram.

Yesterday around 6:45 pm, all the girls from the Ashram got together in one room for dinner but when the deceased's girl did not arrive, other girl went to check they found her standing in the room having dupatta on her neck. The alert the female director of the Ashram, who immediately called her mother and asked to take with her, said a police official from Nalasopara police station.

"The primarily report revealed suicide but as the deceased mother raised doubts and held the hostel authority responsible for the death of her daughter, hence on her complaint today, we have registered a case against the three female member(directors) of the Ashram under section 306 of IPC," said senior inceptor Vasant Labde of Nalasopara police station.

The body was sent for autopsy at the JJ hospital and the the report is awaited. What would come out and during investigation would reveal the truth. We will do as per the law, he added further.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates