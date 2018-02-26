Mumbai Crime: 17-year-old vegetable vendor raped in a bus on her way to Gujarat

As per officials, a 17 year old girl who is a vegetable vendor was raped by a 24 year old

The Government railway police (GRP) which recently filed a rape case are now finding it hard to trace a private bus in which the alleged crime took place.

As per officials, a 17 year old girl who is a vegetable vendor was raped by a 24 year old who stays in the same locality in a bus while they were on their way to Gujarat in a private bus. The two met at Mulund railway station and started talking. The accused managed to convince her to accompany him to Gujarat on a trip, after the accused asked the victim to marry him.

In the sleeper coach bus which they boarded from Ghodbunder road, the accused raped her and then returned back to the city. In the meantime, her parents had filed a kidnapping complaint on February 17 and after the girl returned she first complained to her mother and a case was filed with Kurla GRP.

The accused has been arrested on February 22 but since the scene of crime is a bus, the police are trying to trace the bus, its driver and the cleaner who would be used as evidence in the case.

The probe has begun but as the victim and the accused cannot recollect details, the GRP is trying hard to get evidence. "We will have to physically check buses to find the exact bus which the two took from Borivali to Gujarat," said senior police inspector Mahesh Balwantrao.

