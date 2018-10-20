Mumbai Crime: Teen killed at Dadar Chowpatty over heated argument during Durga Puja

crime

After fight breaks out between two groups at Dadar chowpatty, 18-year-old slashed on the neck with broken beer bottle

Two of the three accused, Stanley Poojari (left) and Avinash Nalavade

A casual request to step aside during visarjan at Dadar chowpatty on Thursday night ended in the murder of an 18-year-old boy. Jagdish Kadam, a resident of Mankhurd, had come with his mandal for the immersion of the Durga idol. He was grievously injured after a boy attacked him with a broken beer bottle.

Jagdish succumbed to injuries during the wee hours of Friday. The Shivaji Park police have registered a case of murder against three people and have arrested two of them.

Around 1am on Friday, Kadam's group, Jai Bhavani Mahila Utsav Mandal, had reached Dadar with their idol for immersion. As they were reaching the waters, volunteers of the mandal asked bystanders to make way for them. Kadam also requested a few boys to move out of the way. However, around three or four youngsters refused to move away, leading to a heated argument between the youths and the mandal volunteers. Senior volunteers pacified everyone and took the idol for immersion.

After 30 minutes, when the mandal volunteers were returning to the tempo parked nearby, the three youths confronted them. A scuffle broke out among them resulting in one of the youths attacking the mandal members with a broken beer bottle. "The bottle cut Kadam on the neck, and he started bleeding profusely. He was immediately taken to KEM Hospital by some volunteers, while the others managed to nab two attackers," said an officer from Shivaji Park Police station.

The attackers have been identified as Stanley Poojari, 19, and Avinash Nalawade, 19. Sameer Nasir Sheikh alias Rapper managed to run away. Both have been arrested for murder.

