Mumbai Crime: 19-year-old attacked with swords, iron rods after heated argument during cricket match

In what can be called a shocking incident, a 19-year-old teenager was allegedly attacked with swords and iron rods after a heated argument took place between them during a cricket match in Govandi. Senior Inspector Balasaheb Kedare said, "19-year-old Naushadali Mehram Ali Sawant, who was brutally attacked with swords and iron rods by four persons on Sunday afternoon, is struggling for his life at a hospital. No arrests have been made so far."

According to police officials, the teenager identified as Naushadali is a resident of Bainganwadi in Govandi. He lives with his parents and does odd jobs for a living. Nearly a month and a half ago, Naushadali had a heated argument with some of the boys from his neigbourhood area during a cricket match.

"The victim (Naushadali) had objected to foul play by the boys, which had resulted in a minor quarrel among the boys," Kedare said. Following the heated argument, the boys from the neighbourhood area developed a grudge on Naushadali and wanted to settle the matter, reports Mumbai Mirror.

On Sunday, January 19, when a game of cricket match was in progress at the Mokle maidan near the bus stand in Govandi East, the four accused picked up a fight with Naushadali once again. Amidst the argument, the four accused pinned Naushadali to the ground and brutally attacked him with swords and iron rods.

According to SI Balasaheb Kedare, "It was a pre-meditated attack." After brutally assaulting Naushadali, the four accused fled from the spot. An FIR has been filed against all the four accused under sections 307 (attempt to commit murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (b) (criminal intimidation with threat to life) and 120 (b)( criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC.

"The four attackers are from his (Naushadali's) neighbourhood and have been identified. We are going to arrest them soon," said SI Kedare.

