Mumbai Crime: 19-year-old drunk man brandishes chopper at commuters on Sion station, arrested

The man was said to have been drunk and was subsequently handed over to the Government Railway Police at Dadar



Representational Image

A 19-year-old man was arrested by the Railway Police Force (RPF) at Sion station for brandishing a chopper at commuters. The man was said to have been drunk and was subsequently handed over to the Government Railway Police at Dadar.

An RPF official said that the incident occurred at 2.15pm while a sub-inspector was keeping a watch on the CCTV cameras at Sion station. He noticed a man waving a chopper at commuters. An official said, “It was clear that he would have harmed anyone who tried to stop him.”

The sub-inspector immediately alerted a GRP officers who reached the platform and nabbed the man reported Hindustan Times. An official said that the accused worked for a butcher and might have carried the chopper along. An officer said, “Sayyed was in an inebriated state and we suspect that alcohol might have triggered his behaviour. He was a threat to the commuters. However, we nabbed him before he could board the train averting a supposed incident.”

The GRP have arrested the man and registered a case under section 37(1) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

