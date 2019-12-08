Mumbai Crime: 19-year-old killed by speeding car in Chunabhatti, three arrested

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A 19-year-old was killed on Friday night when a speeding car hit her at Chunabhatti. Archana Parthe, a resident of Chunabhatti, was meeting her friends and heading to the local market when the accident occurred. The police have arrested three persons in connection with the accident.

Pooja Shahapurkar, 19, resident of Saroj Bhavan Chawl, says that she was headed to the market at 8.15 pm with Samiksha Mali, 21. At Dutta Temple they met Parthe, who was returning home after work. Pooja asked Parthe to accompany them. "Barely 15 minutes into walking, I heard a loud sound of a racing vehicle. We turned and saw a white car approaching us," said Shahapurkar.

"While I ran to the right side of the road, Archana and Samiksha ran towards the left. While Samiksha escaped, Archana was knocked down by the car," she added. The driver crashed into a chawl, after which residents pulled out the driver and a passenger. "Archana was taken to Sion hospital where she was declared dead on arrival," said Deepak Pagare, Senior Inspector of Chunabhatti Police station. Cops have booked and arrested Dhiraj Kadam (28), Akshay Mahangare (28) who were inside the car and Mrunal Gamre (32), the owner of the vehicle.

