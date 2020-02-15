Mumbai Crime: 19-year-old's complaint against Borivli psychologist leads to more rape survivors

The interrogation of award-winning, self-proclaimed psychologist and marriage counsellor Sanjoy Mukerji has revealed that the 19-year-old rape survivor was not his only target. Sources at Kasturba Marg police said he has admitted to having raped dozens of other women aged between 19 and 50 years on the pretext of medical check-ups. He would record videos of all women, watch them at home and delete them later.

We have recovered four pen drives, a couple of mobile phones and a laptop from his house," said an officer privy to the investigation.

Except for the 19-year-old survivor, who was raped thrice since September 2018, no other woman has come forward against the 57-year-old man. "Most of the women Mukerji targetted were the wives of his friends. He also targetted those women's friends. It is suspected that they kept quiet to avoid loss of reputation," the officer said.

After the 19-year-old survivor's parents approached police on February 10, Mukerji was arrested on Wednesday. Mukerji had been running his clinic from his home in Magathane, Borivli East, said a police officer.

Educational qualification

Mukerji was born and brought up in Mumbai. According to his educational certificates, he did his Bachelors in Science at Mumbai University and did his post-graduate diploma in Psychological Counselling in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh in 1988. "We have written to the Institute For Behavioral And Management Sciences in Andhra Pradesh to verify the authenticity of his diploma. We will also contact Mumbai University to check if his bachelor's degree is genuine," an officer said.

The case came to light when the 19-year-old survivor being treated for depression refused to visit his clinic and confided in a woman doctor. Mukerji sexually abused her in July 2018 and raped her thrice between September and October 2018, forcing her into unnatural sex in the third instance.

Feb 10

Day the 19-yr-old survivor's parents approached police

Feb 12

Day Sanjoy Mukerji was arrested

4

No. of times the teen was abused before she spoke up

4

No. of pen drives recovered from Mukerji's house

