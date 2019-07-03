Mumbai Crime: 2 arrested for placing bets during IND vs BAN match

crime

Pictures of the accused. Courtesy/ Faizan Khan

The Amboli Police on Tuesday arrested two bookies for placing bets on the World Cup 2019 match between India and Bangladesh yesterday.

The bookies arrested from Andheri west in Metropolis Cooperative Housing Society are identified as Chandkishor Janakraj Khanna alias Mamaji, 58, and Ruchit Ashwin Arora, 43. Both the accused are natives of Amritsar in Punjab.

According to the Police, the raids were conducted last night based on information at a private building in Andheri west, where the accused were caught red-handed placing bets during the India vs Bangladesh World Cup match.

The team of API Vishal Gaikwad, API Sachin Kapse, head constable Rane, head constable Jamadar

Police Constable Revankar carried out the raid based on some reliable source of information.

"The accused have been arrested under section 4 (a), 5, Maharashtra Gambling Act r/w Section 25 Telegraph Act," said Bharat Gaikwad, senior PI of Amboli Police.

"4 mobile phones, 4 notebooks/ diary, 8 ATM Cards from various banks, 6 SIM Cards,2 pens worth Rs 97,600 and cash Rs 17,600 were seized from them," Gaikwad added.

According to sources, the accused Mamaji Di, a very popular name in the betting world, has many such cases against him across the country. The police are currently trying to get details of his previous cases and run a thorough background check.

