Mumbai Crime: 2 arrested with marijuana worth Rs 5.7 lakh in Goregaon

Two people were arrested by a special special squad of additonal commissioner of North Region from Goregaon with 57 kg marijuana worth Rs 5.7 lakh on Tuesday.

Two cars and an activa scooter were also seized from their possession.

“The arrested accused were identified as Tabarak Sayyed, 22 and Mustafeez ul Sheikh, 23, both Goregaon residents,” said DCP DS Swami zone XII.

“Another accused, who is a garage owner, is absconding,” added Swami.

Based on a tip-off, police inspector Sudheer Dalvi raided a garage in Khadakpada area, Goregaon east near Santosh Nagar.

“Two cars were seized on Tuesday evening and marijuana worth Rs 5,70,000 were recovered from them,”said Dalvi.

Investigation revealed that the accused along with garage owner used to pack the marijuana in small packets and later supply it to different parts in the city.

Both accused were booked under relevant sections of the NDPS act and were produced before the court on Tuesday. They were remanded to police custody. Further investigation in underway.

