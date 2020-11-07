Mumbai Crime: 2 drug smugglers held in Bandra, hemp worth Rs 1.62 crore seized

Both the accused are residents of Bandra and are active in drug trafficking.

Mumbai's Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) sleuths arrested two drug smugglers from Bandra with high-quality foreign hemp worth Rs 1.62 crore. The police seized nine-kg of foreign hemp from their possession. The drugs were purchased from abroad through an online app.

According to ANC sleuths, they received information that some people were coming to Bandra to deal in drugs. After receiving the information, a police team was stationed in the area in plain clothes

The cops noticed two men - Yash Kalani (25) and Guru Jaiswal (32) – walking around in a suspicious manner. On searching their bags, more than one kg of high-quality foreign hemp worth about Rs 36 lakh was found.

During interrogation, they revealed that they had more stock of hemp in Begel House in Pali village. The police raided the site and seized more than seven kg of hemp.

Initial investigation revealed that they purchased hemp through online WICKR app. The hemp was smuggled from California, USA, and the stock was to be distributed in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru.

These imported high-quality weeds are also known as Exotic/Premier Indico/Hydro Hemp. The accused had planned to sell this hemp through courier via agents in respective cities.

Both the accused are residents of Bandra and are active in drug trafficking. With the help of their other partners, both have bought drugs worth crores of rupees online from abroad.

ANC officials said the names of some other accused have come up during interrogation and the police have launched a special operation to nab them.

