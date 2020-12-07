Mumbai Crime: 2 get 20 years in jail for sexually assaulting neighbour's 3-year-old daughter

The special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocsco) court sentenced two accused, both 19, to 20 years of imprisonment on Friday for sexually assaulting the 3-year-old daughter of their neighbour in 2018.

As per a Hindustan Times report, the public prosecutor revealed that the girl was playing in the common passage when the duo reached there, made her sit on a sofa and assaulted her.

While the main accused assaulted her, his friend kept a watch so they don’t get caught. The main accused was convicted for aggravated penetrative sexual assault on the child, his friend was sentenced for abetting the act.

The child’s mother saw her with the accused and asked what they were doing with her. The 3-year-old then narrated the happenings. Following this, the parents filed a complaint RAK Marg police station in Sewri. The main accused was arrested November 23, 2018 and his friend on November 21, 2018.

The court has been refusing to grant them bail ever since they were arrested. The accused have pleaded not guilty and have said that they are being falsely accused due to some disputes in the society.

The court, however, did not pay heed and relied on the child’s statement who had narrated her ordeal and also identified the accused. The court also relied on medical proof.

