Mumbai Crime: 2 journalists arrested for extorting money from spa owner in Goregaon

The Goregoan police on Thursday arrested two weekly newspaper reporters for allegedly extorting money from a spa owner. According to police, the duo approached the spa owner and demanded Rs 2 lakh. However, they were caught red-handed taking Rs 55,000 from the victim.

Also Read: Vile Parle constable arrested for allegedly molesting 13-year-old girl

The accused, identified as Abhinandan Paliwal and Ankit Gupta, introduced themselves as journalists to the spa owner and threatened to conduct a raid at the spa by accusing the owner of carrying out illegal activities.

Paliwal and Gupta demanded Rs 2 lakh from the spa owner, however, the duo was caught red-handed while accepting the extortion money. "On the complaint of the spa owner, we registered the case and the same day, we caught the duo at the spot while they were accepting the amount. Two more accused involved in the crime are at large," Deepak Fatangre, ACP Goregaon Division said.

Also Read: Woman cheated of lakhs by Instagram 'brother' in Delhi

The accused have been arrested under relevant Sections of the IPC, including extortion and were produced before the court. Both have been remanded to police custody. Further investigation is being done by the Goregaon police.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news