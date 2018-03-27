Mumbai Crime: 2 men rape their female friend, arrested

The girl was a student in the same college as the two men and as per the police the she was friends with the men.

In a shocking incident, two men aged 19 and 20 have been arrested for gangraping their 16-year-old classmate in Ghatkopar. The girl was a student in the same college as the two men and as per the police the she was friends with the men.

As per the police the girl’s parents had lodged a missing complaint on March 19. The two men have been convicted for the crime and have been arrested for rape and unnatural sex under the IPC and under the Protection of Children from Sexual offences (POCSO) Act reported Times of India.

