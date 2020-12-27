Mumbai Crime: 2 tours and travels shops raided at Chembur, illegal software, e-tickets worth Rs 4.5L seized

Two tours and travels shops were raided recently by the Central Railway commercial department along with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Chembur. Illegal software and tickets worth Rs 4.5 lakh were also seized.

As per railway officials, on December 23, a surprise joint check was conducted at Prajapati Tours and Travels and Ansari Store, both located at Vashi Naka, Chembur, by the Anti-Tout Squad of Commercial Branch, Mumbai Division in coordination with Crime Investigation Bureau, Panvel, along with team of vigilance branch.

On thorough search of both the premises, it was established that the accused indulged in the business of unauthorised procurement of reserved railway e-tickets and selling them at a premium amount ranging between Rs 200 to Rs 300 per ticket.

During the course of surprise check on said premises, total 112 reserved e-tickets valued at Rs 1,60,072 were retrieved from the laptop and smart phone being utilised for the fraud.

Further investigation revealed that they were using illegal software for e-ticket booking through IRCTC website. One desktop, a laptop, three mobile phones and one pen drive were also seized.

RPF Kurla took the two touts in custody and produced them before the Magistrate at CSMT Court on December 24. The touts were booked under Section 143 of IRA vide CR no. 760/2020 and 761/2020. Further investigation is on.

