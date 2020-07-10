Mumbai Crime: 20-year-old cancer patient hangs self at KEM Hospital

This picture has been used for representational purposes

A 20-year-old man suffering from blood cancer committed suicide by hanging from the window of his ward in the KEM Hospital on Wednesday evening.

According to the Times of India, the deceased, identified as Janu Kharat, was allegedly depressed since he was diagnosed with blood cancer, his father told the cops at Bhoiwada police station.

The police said that Kharat, a resident of Budhvihar in Chembur, was admitted to Inlac Hospital after his health deteriorated on June 23. He was then shifted to KEM Hospital on July 2 where he was made to take the COVID-19 test as a mandatory procedure. The test came negative on July 6.

A police officer said that Kharat was earlier admitted to ward number 20 after which he was moved to the cancer ward on July 7. He was found hanging from the window of the ward late Wednesday evening after which the doctors declared him dead.

The Bhoiwada Police has registered a case of accidental death.

