Mumbai Crime: 20-year-old held for hacking social media accounts and blackmailing minor girls, women

A 20-year-old 'serial cyber stalker' has been arrested from Gujarat by the Mumbai Crime Branch, an official said on Tuesday. Alfaz Anwar Ali Zamani, the accused, is a resident of Mahua in Bhavnagar district. Zamani used to hack Instagram and other social media accounts of minor girls and women and used to blackmail them and force them to create obscene videos and photos, the cyber police official said.

He had created fake Instagram accounts posing as a girl which he used to befriend his victims, the official added. The police recovered four mobile phones from him. He had at least 17 Instagram accounts and his phones had over 700 photos of women and girls.

Cyber police also found objectionable videos and photos on his cloud accounts and on a hard disc. A similar offence had been registered against him in Mundhwa, Pune last year. Further probe is on.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever