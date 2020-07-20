Mumbai Crime: 20-year-old held for molesting 13-year-old neighbour

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

In a shocking incident, the Sakinaka police arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl. The incident came to light when the victim's mother filed a complaint against the accused, who lives in her neighbourhood.

According to police officials, the incident took place on July 16 at around 8 pm when the girl was alone at home. In her statement to the police, the minor girl said that the accused had come to their house and asked for water. While taking the bottle, the man grabbed her hand and molested her, reports Hindustan Times.

It was only when the victim narrated her ordeal to her mother that the latter lodged a complaint against the accused with the Sakinaka police. Kishor Sawant, senior inspector from Sakinaka police station said, "Following her complaint, we registered a case and have arrested the accused. The investigation is on."

The Sakinaka police have booked the accused under Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 8 (Punishment for sexual assault) and 12 (Punishment for sexual harassment) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

