Mumbai Crime: 20-year-old man arrested for molesting minor at quarantine centre in Mankhurd

A 20-year-old disinfectant spraying worker was arrested for allegedly molesting a COVID-19 positive minor girl at a quarantine centre in Mankhurd. According to police officials, the worker molested a 17-year-old girl who was infected with coronavirus.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, the minor girl was lodged at the quarantine facility in Mankhurd after she tested positive on September 9. The accused identified as Dipesh Salvi visited the centre on Monday morning.

"Salvi allegedly tried to molest her and after she resisted he slapped her," a police officer said. After the alleged incident, the minor girl revealed her ordeal to her family members, who lodged a complaint at Mankhurd police station.

Senior inspector Prakash Chowgule of Mankhurd police station said there are two eyewitnesses to the alleged crime.

