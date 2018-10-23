Mumbai Crime: 20-year-old girl accused corporator of molestation

crime

A 20-year-old girl has alleged that a corporator of Mira-Bhaynder Municipal Corporation of molested her. The girl lives in the same society where the corporator resides.

On October 18, an argument took place between the victim corporator Daulat Gajare wife Kamal and his daughter about playing a particular song during Navratri. The corporator's wife and daughter ended up beating the victim during the argument. Corporator Gajare, who was present during the incident, encouraged the duo to thrash the victim.

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik and MP Rajan Naik came in support of the victim and demanded the arrest of the corporator along with his wife and daughter. Today, the cops arrested the accused and produced them in court, where they were later released on bail

