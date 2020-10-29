Mumbai Crime: 21-year-old man gets 5-year jail term for sexually assaulting 7-year-old girl in 2017

A 21-year-old man was convicted by a special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court on Tuesday for sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl in 2017 in Mumbai’s Pydhonie.

The convict, identified as Kanahiya Sawant, was found guilty under Sections 8 (punishment for sexual assault) and 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the POCSO Act, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror. Sawant was sentenced to five years rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 15,000.

According to the prosecution, Sawant was an employee of the victim’s grandmother. The incident took place on December 4, 2017, when the victim’s grandmother had gone to her native village and the victim’s mother was attending to her disabled brother-in-law.

Taking advantage of the situation, Sawant took the victim to the intermediate floor of the building and sexually assaulted her. A neighbour spotted them and alerted the victim’s mother, who rushed to the floor. She raised an alarm but Sawant ran away.

The victim later revealed that Sawant promised to give her a pack of chips. The medical report stated that there were injuries to the victim’s private parts and her hymen was ruptured. The chemical analyser report of Sawant’s clothes had also confirmed the presence of semen on his trousers.

