Mumbai Crime: 21-year-old man stabs two over fight for BEST bus seats in Malad, arrested

A 21-year-old man was arrested for stabbing to 2 persons in a crowded BEST bus in Malad following a fight over a seat. The accused had asked one of his victims, sitting on a seat reserved for women to vacate it which led to a fight between them, Hindustan Times reported.

The incident happened last week when Inshad Shaikh (20), boarded a BEST bus at 6.30 pm with his friends, Akbar (20) and Sameer (20), to go home from Aksa Beach. Inshad was standing where Akbar and Sameer were sitting next to each other. A few minutes later when Inshad got a seat, the accused, Karan Vilya (21), who boarded the bus with the trio from the same stop, asked him to vacate his seat, claiming that it was reserved for women, said police. Inshad, who refused to vacate the seat, claimed that it was a general one.

In a fit of rage, Vilya tried to pull Inshad out of the seat which led to an altercation between of them, Sameer said in the statement to the police. Suddenly Vilya pulled out a knife from his pocket and stabbed Inshad in his stomach and Akbar on hands.

As the bus neared INS Hamla, Vilya tried to flee but was caught by the passengers and the security guards outside the naval facility caught him and alerted the Malvani police, Sameer said. Vilya has been booked for attempted murder under relevant charges of the Indian Penal Code. The police are investigating why was he carrying the knife in the first place.

Inshad and Akbar were taken to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivli. The former had undergone surgery to treat the stab wounds in his stomach where the latter was discharged.

