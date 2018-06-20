Mumbai Crime: 21-year-old rapes 17-year-old girl, throws her out of window

But, the local police turned out to be smarter than him

Representational Image

Anwar Sheikh, 21 had managed to escape from his residence in MIDC area on June 17, after raping and trying to kill a minor girl. But, the local police turned out to be smarter than him. It didn't even take them a day to trace and arrest him.

Hand fractured

According to the MIDC police, on the day of the incident they received a call from a resident of an SRA building in the area. The person said that a boy had pushed a girl out from the window of a second floor apartment. On reaching the spot, the cops did a panchnama and shifted the 17-year-old girl, who has suffered a fracture to her hand, to Cooper Hospital.

Later, in her complaint to the police, the victim said that she resided with her maternal aunt and uncle on the third floor of the same building. Around 5.30 pm, when the girl was going down for grocery shopping, Sheikh suddenly pulled her into the second floor apartment and raped her. Around 7 pm when the girl's uncle started looking for her, one of the neighbours told him that someone spotted Sheikh pulling her into the apartment. Worried, when he started banging on Sheikh's door, the accused pushed the girl out from the dining room window and escaped from the spot by climbing down.

A team was formed, which included PI Dilip Uttekar and PSI Dattatray Gunjal to hunt for him. A police officer said, "A case has been registered against him under sections 376, 377, 307, 342, 354B and 366 of IPC r/w 4 and 8 of POCSO Act. He was produced in court and sent to police custody till June 25."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates