Mumbai Crime: 21-yr-old sets lover's father's shop on fire in Vasai

Angered over being threatened by his girlfriend's family, Rahul Paswan, 22, set her father's shop on fire at Manikpur in Vasai. The family initially thought it was an accident, but when they checked CCTV footage a couple of weeks later, they found Paswan throwing a burning substance into the shop. The shopkeeper approached the Manikpur police and registered a complaint.

"On September 10, a patrolling officer received a call from Manikpur police station about a shop on Ambadi Road, Vasai West, being on fire. He rushed to the spot and called the fire brigade. The owner incurred losses of about Rs 1,00,000," an officer from Manikpur police station said.

Initially, it seemed to be just an accident, caused by a short circuit. But on September 21, when the shopkeeper checked the CCTV footage of a nearby shop, he found Paswan throwing a burning substance inside the shop through the space under the shutter.

Paswan was in a relationship with the shopkeeper's 21-year-old daughter. But when her family found out, they threatened him against meeting the girl, which angered him. Manikpur police have booked Paswan under Section 435 (mischief by fire or substance with intent to cause damage) of the IPC as he is at large. "We are searching for him," said another officer.

