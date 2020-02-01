Mumbai Crime: 22-year-old caretaker sodomizes 20-year-old mentally disabled girl in Kandivli, arrested

The Kandivli police have booked and arrested a 22-year-old caretaker for allegedly sodomizing a 20-year-old mentally disabled child yesterday.

According to the police sources, the victim is mentally disabled and his parents hired a 22-year-old as a caretaker for taking care of him for 24 hours. They had just hired him two days back. Yesterday the child came running to his mother and screamed and shouted. He tried to tell her in his way by pointing a finger. When the victim’s mother asked further, he told her about the caretaker. The victim’s mother informed her husband and in the meantime she also called and informed the police.

The police rushed the spot. During the enquiry, it was revealed that the accused caretaker tried to sodomize the boy. Further investigation revealed that the victim was mentally unstable by birth and was the only child of the family. Her mother is diabetic and was not able to take care of the child. Therefore she hired a caretaker who would take care of the child for 24 hours.

On the complaint of the victim's mother, a case has been registered under section 377 of the Indian Penal Code and the accused has been arrested from his residence in Laljipada, Kandivli west. The accused was produced before the court and remanded police custody.

