Mumbai Crime: 22-year-old man arrested for raping mentally challenged woman from Vasai

This picture has been used for representational purpose only. Pic/Pexels

The Mumbai Police arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly raping a mentally challenged woman from Vasai. Police officials said that the accused works in the wood factory near the woman's residence. In her complaint, the victim's mother said the accused allegedly took the woman to a secluded spot on several occasions and raped her.

Also Read: 26-year-old man arrested for raping niece in Bhiwandi

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the incident came to light when the survivor's mother found out that the woman is two months pregnant after she complained of severe abdominal pain and was examined by a doctor. When questioned, the victim informed about the accused.

Acting on the victim's mother's complaint, the Vasai police registered a case of rape under Section 376 of the IPC against the accused and arrested him. He was produced before a court on Monday and has been remanded in police custody.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news