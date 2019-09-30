Mumbai Crime: 22-year-old murders cousin brother in Palghar, arrested after three years

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A 22-year old man from Kerala was arrested by the Palghar Anti-Terrorist Squad for the murder of his 16-year old cousin brother on December 28, 2016, at a farmhouse in Wada at Palghar.

The man confessed to the murder and revealed that he had disposed of the body in the septic tank of the farmhouse. He was arrested on Saturday.

The victim, Aminul Haque Mohammed Mumtaz Ali, was from Rajali village in Assam. He worked as a migrant labourer at the farmhouse along with the accused, Mansur Mohammed Akbar Ali.

Mansinh Patil, assistant police inspector, ATS, Palghar was quoted by Hindustan Times, saying, “On December 28, 2016, Mansur argued with Aminul and hit him on the head with a lathi (stick). Aminul died at the spot.”

Mansur threw the body into the septic tank and joined the farmhouse's manager in filing a missing complaint with the Wada police. The accused continued to work at the same farmhouse for over a year after the murder.

Patil said, "We started to investigate the case, as we suspected Aminul may have joined anti-national forces. When we concluded that Aminul was not involved in anti-national activities, we questioned Mansur, who had started working at a brick kiln in Perambavoor village, Ernakulam district, Kerala, by then. During interrogation, Mansur confessed to the murder and even led us to the septic tank where the skeletal remains of the victim were found."

The accused had used Aminul's phone after the murder and later he threw the SIM card away so that the car is not detected. Patil said, "That was a major clue to Mansur’s involvement in the murder."

The accused was charged under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. He was produced before the Jawhar court and remanded in police custody till October 1. The skeletal remains have been sent for DNA analysis and the ATS is awaiting the report.

