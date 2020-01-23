Mumbai Crime: 22-year-old rapes teen he met on Facebook, films act

The Vasai police arrested a 22-year-old man on Tuesday for allegedly stalking, assaulting and raping a 16-year-old girl he befriended on Facebook. The teenager told the Manickpur police that she met the accused on Facebook and they began to chat and eventually met after few weeks, a Times of India report read.

In her statement to the police, the girl said the accused took her to his residence in Vasai and laced her drinks, He then sexually assaulted it and recorded it on his phone. She said that he later started threatening her saying that if she refused to have sex with him, he would make the video viral.

The report said the accused later started taking her to lodges to sexually assault her and filmed her each time.

Recently, when she refused to go with him, the accused physically assaulted her after which she told her parents and they approached the police. Police have seized the accused's phone and further investigations are on.

