Mumbai Crime: 22-year-old shoots at man for marrying his sister in Dharavi

A 22-year-old man was arrested for shooting his brother-in-law, a contractor, at 90 Feet Road in Dharavi on Sunday morning. The victim Rizwan Kasim Patel suffered head injuries and is undergoing treatment at Sion Hospital.

During investigation, police learned the accused Afridi Sayyed had a dispute with Patel as he had married Sayyed's sister despite being married to two other women, a Hindustan Times report read.

Sayyed and Patel live in the same locality. A police officer said on Sunday morning, Patel went to deliver a parcel and was returning home. Sayyed met Patel and said he wanted to give a burkha to his sister. As soon as the victim turned towards him, Sayyed opened fire on him with a countrymade pistol, the police said, adding that Patel was injured in the head and is undergoing treatment at Sion Hospital.

During investigation, Sayyed alleged that Patel had already married two other women and he also had a case of triple talaq against him which his first wife had filed in February.

The accused said he knew Patel had a criminal history and had warned him to stay away from his sisters. However, the police said Patel married Sayyed's sister two months ago and to take revenge, Sayyed fired two rounds, of which one bullet hit Patel in the head.

The report said Niyati Thaker, deputy commissioner of police, zone 5, confirmed that a case has been registered at Dharavi police station under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Arms Act.

Thaker said they have arrested the accused and the victim is undergoing treatment. She said the accused had used a countrymade pistol and fired two rounds. "We have seized the pistol used in the crime. We are investigating the matter, which is suspected to be a family dispute and we have ascertained the involvement of two other individuals," Thaker said.

