Mumbai Crime: 22-year-old sodomises mentally unstable youth in Kandivli, arrested

Updated: Feb 01, 2020, 16:18 IST | Samiullah Khan |

Police said on Thursday, the boy came running to his mother and began screaming, and pointing his finger towards the accused.

The image has been used for representational purposes only
The Kandivli police arrested a 22-year-old caretaker for allegedly sodomising a 20-year-old mentally disabled child on Thursday, in Kandivli. According to police sources, the boy's parents had hired a caretaker to look after their mentally disabled child, just two days before the incident.

Police said on Thursday, the boy came running to his mother and began screaming, and pointing his finger towards the accused. When the boy's mother questioned him further, he told her about the caretaker. The victim’s mother then informed her husband and also contacted the police. 

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused caretaker tried to sodomise the boy. As the mother could not take care of the child alone, she had hired a caretaker. A case was registered on the mother's complaint. The accused was arrested from his residence in Laljipada and has been booked under section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. He was produced before a court and remanded in police custody.

