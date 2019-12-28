Mumbai Crime: 22-year-old's Instagram account hacked, Instagram name changed eight times

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

An Instagram account allegedly has been hacked and theft was reported by a 22-year old daughter of retired police of Maharashtra at Kurar police station on Wednesday.

The police have booked and registered a case under section 379, 406 of the IPC and under sections 43(c) and 66 of IT act against the unknown person and began the investigation.

According to the Kurar police sources, Armana Sheikh 22, was residing at MHB colony Dindoshi with her parents and siblings. Her father Abubakar(60) was a retired police person from Maharahsthra police force.

The complainant was a Mehndi Artist who had started a social media account on Instagram in 2016 with the name of Mehndi Artist and promoted and ran her art business using the account. It has over seventy thousand followers.

As per the statement, a couple of weeks back, she received a message on WhatsApp with an Instagram logo saying that she had broken the Instagram rules, therefore, her account is going to be closed for next 48 hours and if she did not provide her Instagram account details, the account will be completely closed. A couple of links were also sent after the message and was asked to open the link and fill the required details which include Instagram ID, e-mail ID, e-mail ID password, country code, mobile number, etc.

"As she sent the details, a couple of moments later she realized that her Instagram account was hacked. The person sent Whatsapp message to her, changed the name of her Instagram account eight times. She also realized that the message and the link they sent was fake and intended to hack the account. She reported this to the police," said a police officer from Kurar police station.

"On the complaint of the Sheikh, we have registered the case under section 379 and 406 of IPC and 43(c ) and 66 of IT act and began the investigation. The accused purposely theft logging ID and Password of the victims account therefore IPC section 379 was included in the FIR," he added.

