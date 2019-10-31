Mumbai crime: 23-year-old arrested for printing fake currency notes at home

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested a 23-year-old student after fake currency notes worth the face value of Rs 1.5 lakh was recovered from his possession.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the man identified as Omkar Bhoir, who also works as a delivery agent, printed the notes in his house after he received fake currency notes as payment for products he delivered.

Bhoir told police that he has received fake currency as payment while delivering products ordered online. So he started printing fake currency notes at home as he thought it is difficult to tell apart fake notes. The police found notes with a face value of Rs 2.49 lakhs that were printed by him.

According to police, Bhoir had ordered a printer worth Rs 10,000 along with papers of good quality and would watch online videos on printing fake notes. He tried printing Rs 2,000 notes but could not do it well. Later, when he tried printing Rs 500 notes, he managed to do it properly. The police added that he kept practicing for more than a month until he got the format right.

Bhoir tried to buy fruits and vegetables with fake notes. A police official was quoted saying that the accused would buy something worth Rs 50 by giving the vendor a fake Rs 500 note and would get Rs 400 in genuine notes as return.

