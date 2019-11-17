Mumbai Crime: 23-year-old doctor ragged by seniors, 16 booked

Palghar police have booked 16 doctors for allegedly ragging their junior doctor at M.N. Dhawale Homeopathic Institute. The complainant is a 23-year-old student of the MD course. She complained to police that she was ragged by her seniors on the pretext of introducing herself. The cops have registered the offence and have initiated the inquiry. No arrests have been made yet.

According to the complaint filed by the doctor, she and other girls were called by their seniors in the hostel on the intervening night of 14th to 15th November. Where 16 of their seniors were present, the victim has claimed that senior doctors asked all the juniors to introduce themselves and made fun of them while doing certain ‘tasks’.

After the incident, the victim rushed to Palghar police station and registered the offence against 16 seniors. "We have registered the offence against the senior students under section 4 of Prevention of Ragging Rules 1999,” told an officer from Palghar police station. After the registration of the complaint, the cops visited the hostel and have started registration of statement of other students as well.

