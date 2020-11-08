Mumbai Crime: 23-year-old man sneaks into woman's house in Andheri, molests her

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Andheri police arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly molesting a 30-year-old woman around 11 pm on November 2. According to police, both the accused and the survivor live in the same society. On the day of the incident, the woman didn't lock her door properly.

Speaking to Hindustan Times an officer said, "She was watching TV and fell asleep. The accused then sneaked into her house and molested her."

An officer from Sakinaka police station said, "The woman later approached Sakinaka police and lodged a complaint against the accused. We have booked him under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code."

"We arrested the accused on Wednesday night and produced him before Andheri metropolitan magistrate's court on Thursday. He was released on bail," the officer added.

