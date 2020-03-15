Mumbai Crime: 23-year-old sexually abuses one-year-old girl in Malad

The Malad police arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly raping a one-year-old girl on the pretext of taking her for a walk and buying her chocolates.

According to the police, the accused, who works at a catering company, resides in the same neighbourhood. On Friday, the man took the girl and sexually abused her in the garden.

Police said the toddler's parents took her to the doctor later in the evening, as she was crying, and he noticed serious bruises in the girl's private parts. The doctor then referred her to Shatabdi hospital, where the parents were told that the one-year-old was sexually abused, and he also informed the doctors. "We have arrested the accused under the charges of rape and relevant sections of the POCSO Act. He was produced before the court on Saturday," a police officer said.

