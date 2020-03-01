Mumbai Crime: 23-year-old who assaulted, killed traffic cop in 2016 gets life in jail

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A 23 year-old-man, who was convicted by a sessions court on Friday for assaulting traffic constable Vilas Shinde, has been sentenced to life imprisonment and slapped with a fine of Rs 50,000. If the accused fails to pay the fine, a year will be extended to his sentence. Part of the will be handed over to Shinde's family.

The case dates back to August 23, 2016, when the 52-year-old traffic constable had stopped a teenager, who was riding a scooter without a helmet on SV Road. On being questioned, the minor called his brother Ahmed Ali Mohammed Ali Qureshi for help. The two hit Shinde with a wooden plank several times, and fled the spot.

Shinde was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died few days later. The Khar Police had booked the accused for murder, and Qureshi was sentenced to life imprisonment on Saturday. Shinde's family has expressed satisfaction over the verdict.

