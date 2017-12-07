Mumbai Crime: 23-year-old woman molested by auto driver in Jogeshwari

Mumbai cops were looking for the 23-year-old driver, identified as Tipu Shaikh alias Tipu Sultan, after a woman, a Jogeshwari resident, filed a case with the police alleging that he had molested her

After two months of searching for an autorikshaw driver who had molested a woman, the Amboli police finally arrested him yesterday. The cops were looking for the 23-year-old driver, identified as Tipu Shaikh alias Tipu Sultan, after a woman, a Jogeshwari resident, filed a case with the police alleging that he had molested her.



According to the victim's complaint, on October 20, around 12pm, she was on her way to Jogeshwari railway station to meet her fiancé. While walking towards the station, she spotted Tipu's autorickshaw parked by the side of the road. While she walked past him, he asked her if she wanted to be dropped by auto. In order to reach the station quickly, she decided to take the auto, when he allegedly commented that she was very good-looking and then touched her inappropriately.

The woman shouted and asked him to stop the auto. She then got off and called her fiancé. But, when he reached the spot, Tipu had fled. The two then reached Amboli police station and lodged an FIR in the matter. The police have been on the lookout for the accused ever since, and during investigations it was also found that he had befriended her on Facebook. As part of investigations, the police scanned CCTV footage to trace the accused and earlier this week, the cops found out that the accused lives in Dindoshi, from where he was arrested.

A police officer said, "The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and was produced before a court, which has sent him to judicial custody till December 16."

