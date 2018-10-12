Mumbai Crime: 24-year-old man kills grandmother over a petty quarrel in Thane

crime

The grandmother-grandson duo had a tiff over some issue following which the man attacked the elderly woman with an axe, killing her on the spot

A 24-year-old man allegedly killed his grandmother after the two of them had a quarrel here in Thane, Maharashtra, a police official said on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Umesh Kondilkar, a resident of Chamtoli village near Badlapur township. The accused used to have frequent fights with his grandmother Tarabai Kondilkar (70) over petty issues, the official said.



The grandmother-grandson duo again had a tiff over some issue on late Tuesday night following which the man attacked the elderly woman with an axe, killing her on the spot, the official at the Badlapur police station said. Based on a complaint filed by a family member, the accused was arrested on Wednesday and booked under IPC section 302 (murder), he added.

In another incident that took place on October 10, a 45-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in Aarey Colony. Neighbours and locals had brought the accused person to the police station after beating him up badly, as they had caught him when the girl had raised an alarm. The accused had even attacked one of them, with a knife.

According to the police sources, the arrested accused, is a milk supplier and stays alone. He is the girl's neighbour. On Sunday evening he found that the girl was alone as her parents had gone to the market. At around 7 pm he called her to his house and raped her. The girl began to scream, and neighbours and locals gathered.

The angry mob tried to enter the house and broke down the main door, which the man had locked, to save the girl. Fearing he would be beaten up, the milk supplier took hold of a knife to save himself. He also attacked one of the persons with it.

A police official said that the accused and the survivor both stay in the same locality. When her parents went to the market, she was alone and the accused called her to his house on the pretext of giving her chocolates and raped her. "We have booked and arrested the accused under Sections 376 (rape), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and various sections of POCSO Act. He was produced before a court and remanded in police custody till October 15," said a police official from Aarey police station.

With inputs from PTI

