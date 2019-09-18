Mumbai Crime: 24-year-old man sends obscene messages to cop's daughter in Borivli

A 24-year-old man was booked by the Borivli Police on Tuesday for allegedly sending obscene messages and calling a girl repeatedly for the past month. According to police sources, the victim is a third-year LLB student, who lives with her parents in Borivli. Her father is a cop with the Mumbai police.

In her complaint, the girl revealed that since the last couple of weeks an unknown caller kept harassing her by sending obscene messages and calling her repeatedly. Initially, the girl did not tell her family about it, but after constant harassment, the girl was upset and finally revealed her ordeal to her elder sister.

When the accused called her again, she told him to meet her at a garden near Mahavir Nagar, Kandivli (W) in order to identify the accused. As per the victim's statement, she went to meet the accused with her elder sister, where the accused disclosed his name as Nitin Panchal (24).

When the victim and her sister asked him to stop sending obscene messages, the accused started to abuse the girl. Amidst the conversation, bystanders saw caught hold of the accused and assaulted him.

In the meanwhile, the police arrived at the spot and arrested the accused who was injured due to the mob attack. The police immediately rushed the accused to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital for treatment. Later, acting on the complaint of the victim, the Borivli police booked Panchal under section 354, 509, 504, 506. The police also registered a case against unknown persons for assaulting Panchal.

