Mumbai Crime: 24-year-old woman abducts, rapes 5-year-old girl to take revenge on her father

The doctor who examined the child said she had been sexually assaulted and possibly poisoned. Pic/Hanif Patel

Barely a week after a five-year-old was brutally killed by her father's vengeful ex-girlfriend, a similar case has come to light. On Saturday, the Gamdevi police arrested Jyoti Kamble, 24, for abducting and sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl, to seek revenge from her father, whom she had an affair with. The girl is stable and under observation now.

Poisoned, abused

On Saturday evening, Gamdevi constable Atul Ahire spotted the child lying unconscious outside a food outlet near Mahalaxmi temple, when he went to find out what a crowd was looking at. He checked the girl's pulse and found she was alive. "He picked up the child and rushed her to a doctor's clinic across the road. The doctor examined the child and told Ahire that she had been sexually assaulted and possibly poisoned, and needed to be taken to a hospital," said a police officer.

Ahire immediately took her to the Breach Candy hospital. The girl was admitted to the ICU. Gamdevi cops then checked the bag she was carrying. "Inside, we found a school ID card, and through the school, contacted the girl's parents," said another officer. The parents were called to the police station and said their daughter had been abducted the same morning.

Father's affair

Sources said, the girl's father had an extra-marital affair with Kamble for a year and forced her to abort twice. Kamble realised at some point that he just wanted to have a sexual relationship with her. But she knew he dearly loved his daughter.

An officer from Arnala police station, where the case was transferred, said, "To take revenge from him, Kamble abducted his daughter, allegedly sexually assaulted her and then left her near the Mahalaxmi temple." Kamble has been arrested booked for rape under the IPC and POCSO. She was produced in a Palghar court on Sunday and remanded in police custody till April 3.

