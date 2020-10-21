Mumbai crime: 25-year-old man killed by 2 in Deonar

A 25-year-old man was allegedly killed by two unidentified men in Deonar area of suburban Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

Zahid Zulfikar Sheikh, a resident of Shivaji Nagar, was sleeping below an under-construction bridge when two men attacked him with a paver block late on Tuesday night, an official said.

A case of murder has been registered based on a complaint lodged by the deceased's brother, who is employed as a driver of Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi, he added.

