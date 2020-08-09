Mumbai Crime: 25-year-old youth dies after iron rod pierces his chest in Dharavi

Noor Yunus Khan, 25, lost his life after he fell down in the construction of an underground metro station and an iron rod pierced his chest. Khan reportedly remained in such a state for more than 20 hours before he was spotted by passersby. Dharavi cops have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). The youth's family is asking for a case of negligence to be filed against the Metro Corporation, for not barricading the spot where construction was ongoing.

The deceased is a resident of Poonawala Chawl in Dharavi's Sion-Mahim Road. "Noor, alias Sonu, left home on the afternoon of August 3. When he didn't return home by nightfall, we started making enquiries. On evening of August 4, we received a call saying that he has been found dead at an under construction Metro station," said Jahida Khan, his mother. The 25-year-old lost his father eight years ago and was the sole breadwinner in his family. He is survived by his mother and a younger brother. He didn't have a stable job due to the lockdown and was taking on odd jobs to make ends meet.

Noor was found 35 to 40 feet below ground level and he was rushed to Sion Hospital by Dharavi Police, assisted by the Fire Brigade. He was declared dead on arrival by the doctors at 4.40 pm. Sion Hospital mentioned his cause of death as being "unnatural." It was caused by "shock and haemorrhage due to a perforating injury at the abdo-pelvic region and chest as he fell from a height." "The police isn't taking us seriously. We demanded that a case against Metro Corporation be filed for negligence. There are no barricades at the spot from where my son fell down," his mother said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news