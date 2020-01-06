Mumbai Crime: 25-year-old Malvani man arrested stalking, molesting, assaulting woman

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The police arrested a 25-year-old man for alleging stalking, molesting and assaulting a 25-year-old woman in Malwani at Malad (West). According to the police, the accused was identified as Fahim Shaikh, resident of Malwani, Hindustan Times reported.

The woman, who works as a store manager at a mall, sustained serious injury to her eye for which she had to taken to hospital for treatment.

According to the police, the incident happened at around 10 am on January 1, when the woman was on her way home with her sister after celebrating her birthday, and Shaikh started following her. She stated in her complaint to the police that Shaikh passing lewd comments like, 'Kya maal lag rahi hai…mere saath sone chal..' When she kept walking, he pulled her towards him by her hair and slapped her, calling her a prostitute. When her sister intervened, he abused and pushed them. Fahim ran away after a crowd gathered.

She approached the police the next day and filed a complaint against him. The police registered an FIR charging him of criminal force on a woman outraging her modesty, causing hurt and intentional insult under sections 354, 323 and 504 respectively. The police started inquiring in the area and arrested Shaikh on Thursday.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates