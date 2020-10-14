Mumbai Crime: 26-year-old man abuses Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on fake FB account, arrested

The Mumbai Police's cyber cell arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly making a fake profile on Facebook and using it to "abuse" Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. The accused, identified as Shrishal Sharanappa Khajje, is a science graduate who works at the accounting department of a private company.

Police officials said that the accused is from Kesar Javadga in Osmanabad. According to a report in Times of India, the cyber police registered an offence on October 9, after a Facebook account under the name of Appa Keasarjavlgekar abused Deshmukh and two other senior leaders, including a woman.

During the technical investigations, the police learned that the accused was in Navi Mumbai. However, further investigations led the police to Chikhali in Pune, from where Khajje was arrested. When questioned, Khajje admitted to posting abusive messages on Facebook.

He told cops that he made a fake profile and claimed to be a social media member of a political party, and posted abusive content. The police are checking if Khajje is affiliated to any political party. The accused was booked under the sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology (IT) Act, and has been remanded to police custody.

