Mumbai Crime: 26-year-old man jumps to death off Ghodbunder creek in Thane

A 26-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping off Thane's Ghodbandar creek on Thursday afternoon. The person has been identified as Sanket Dhawal, resident of Hanuman Tekdi Borivli (E). After receiving the information, the Kashimira police and the local fire brigade team rushed to the spot, and search operation is underway.

According to police officials, Dhawal reached the bridge at around 3:30 pm today with his black scooter. Upon reaching the middle of the bridge, he stopped the scooter and suddenly jumped off of the bridge into the creek.

Although the local police and fire brigade officials reached the spot and started the search operation, his body was not found till late evening. Confirming the incident, Senior inspector Sanjay Hazare told mid-day that the search operation is going on and that they have no recovered the body as yet.

