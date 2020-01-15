Mumbai Crime: 26-year-old molested in Bandra on pretext of job

The image has been used for representational purposes only

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly molested by a duo in Bandra. The duo molested her on pretext of giving her a job. While one of them, who is a 56-year-old security guard has been arrested, the second one is at large.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the victim said that the incident occurred on Monday. The victim said, "Bisht called me and said that there was a job of house help and hence I should immediately reach a building located at St. Paul road, Bandra."

Bisht was working as a guard in the same building. According to the police, the victim reached the building at around 3 pm after which Bisht took her to the terrace.

An officer said, "He told her that the person who wanted to hire her was waiting on the terrace and after the meeting, she would get the job. Bisht accompanied her to the terrace and once they were there he pushed her inside a small room on the terrace and locked the door of the room."

When Babli reached the spot, he unlocked the door and went inside. The victim retaliated when Babli forced himself on her. However, Babli said that if she complied with him, he would pay her.

The victim refused and continued to resist. As soon as she managed to free herself, she fled and went straight to the Bandra police station and lodged a complaint.

An FIR has been registered against the duo under sections 354, 342 of the Indian Penal Code.

