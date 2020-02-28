Mumbai Crime: 26/11 terror attacks firefighter sexually assaults minor

A 57-year-old former firefighter from Chembur was convicted by a special court for sexually assaulting and harassing a minor in 2018.

Dayanand Kamble was found guilty under sections 8 and 12 of POCSO Act and sentenced him to five years rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000. He was acquitted of the charge under section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror.

Special public prosecutor Veena Shelar had submitted that the victim was eight years old at the time of the incident and was living in the same neighbourhood as the accused. The victim told the court that he was looking for him as his friend would regularly visit Kamble's house to watch TV. Kamble told him that his friend was sitting inside eating chocolates.

However, the minor alleged that when he went inside, he didn't see anyone. Kamble told him that his friend had gone to the washroom. The victim said that Kamble then bolted the door and sexually assaulted him.

The boy could manage to free himself from Kamble's grip and ran out of the house. After the boy confided in his parents, they tried to contact Kamble.

Kamble's lawyers submitted that he had been framed and added that he had no criminal antecedents. They also mentioned that he had been awarded for his service as a firefighter in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. They told the court that the victim didn't like Kamble as she had shouted at him and his friends for playing cricket in the lane outside his house. However, the claim was rejected by the court.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever