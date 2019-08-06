Mumbai Crime: 27-year-old man held for smoking on flight

The passenger was found smoking in the toilet of the aircraft

A 27-year-old passenger was arrested for smoking onboard a commercial aircraft travelling from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai, police said on Tuesday. A smoke alarm in the flight went off after the accused, identified by the police as Tushar Chowdhary, lit a cigarette in the toilet of the aircraft while it was mid-air on Monday.

According to the police, the flight staff rushed to the toilet and tried to open the door, but found it locked from inside. “They kept knocking at the door, but when Chowdhary did not come out, they opened it with the help of a key and found the passenger smoking cigarette in the toilet,” senior inspector Shashikant Mane said. When the flight landed in Mumbai, Chowdhary was arrested by Sahar police.

The accused was later produced before a court which remanded him in police custody, said Mane. Smoking cigarettes, e-cigarettes or anything inflammable is prohibited onboard most commercial flights.

With inputs from PTI

