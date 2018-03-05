Mumbai Crime: 28-year-old Borivli man molests salsa dancer inside pub

The victim managed to click photographs of her molester before he could run away

Representational Picture

A 28-year-old Borivli resident was arrested for molesting a salsa dancer. The 24-year old victim was working at a pub when the incident occured.

The victim, however, managed to click photographs of her molester before he could run away, based on which Khar police officials were able to nab him.

A report in the Times of India quotes Khar police senior inspector Ramchandra Jadhav as having statedm "The victim is a professional salsa dancer and performs with her group. On the day of incident, she was performing with her group in the pub when the accused joined them.”

The TOI report also details that the salsa dancer was practising on the dias with her group when the man joined her on stage. He was also training in the dance form.

The accused suddenly started clicking the victim's photos and touched her inappropriately. He then ran away before anyone could catch him. The incident is said to have occurred at 10.30pm on February 21. The 28-year-old has been booked under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code.

Also read: Thane Crime: Cop Accused Of Molesting Women Police Personnel Suspended

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates